Google Pay streamlines user interface

Google Pay users can now access and add their payment, loyalty and gift cards, passes and transit tickets to the app via a new streamlined user interface that simplifies navigation.

“The new interface does away with the bottom tab and moves all navigation into the hamburger menu,” Android Police reports. “The redesigned home page will only give you access to a carousel of your payment cards and a scrolling list of your loyalty cards.

“The floating action button in the bottom right corner lets you add new payment cards, loyalty programmes, gift cards and transit tickets.

“You can reorder your payment cards through an entry in the hamburger menu, where you can also view your activity, your expired passes, and see whether your phone is all set up for contactless payments.

“Settings are consolidated — there are no longer two top-level menus for General and Notifications; instead, all options are accessible right away.”