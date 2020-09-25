Antelop explains how it works as a trusted partner to banks looking to adopt the latest digital card technologies

ANTELOP SOLUTIONS: Sarah Clark meets CEO Nicolas Bruley and CCO Timothée Grüner

MEET THE INNOVATORS: Antelop Solutions acts as a trusted partner to card issuers seeking to quickly and easily provide their customers with leading-edge mobile and digital card solutions, CEO Nicolas Bruley and chief commercial officer Timothée Grüner explain in a video interview with NFCW editor Sarah Clark.

Antelop’s white label SaaS solutions combine the highest levels of security with a user-friendly experience, they explain. Combining technical expertise, business insight and strong working partnerships is at the core of Antelop Solutions’ approach, Bruley and Grüner add.

“The purpose of Antelop is to help as much as possible the bank to implement these sometimes complex projects,” Bruley says. “We put a lot of energy on the project management, on helping the banks understand and find the best solution.”

“Partnership is the very DNA of Antelop,” Grüner adds.

Next big wave

Antelop works with 30 banks, card issuers and payments processors in 20 countries around the world. The company, founded by former Visa technical experts in 2014, is now leveraging its heritage as an NFC mobile payments pioneer to provide its customers with a full suite of next-generation card digitization, digital card management, tokenization, strong customer authentication and mobile banking solutions.

“I would say that we are among the leaders in that next big wave, which we believe is digital cards, digital card management and mobile security,” Grüner says.

Watch the full interview to find out more about Antelop’s approach and the company’s products and services. You can also visit Antelop’s NFCW Expo showcase to learn more about the company, see customer testimonials and connect directly with the team.