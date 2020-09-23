HID Global opens NFCW Expo showcase

HID GLOBAL: Visit the trusted ID specialist’s showcase to learn how NFC technology can be used to innovate

NFCW EXPO: HID Global has opened a showcase in the NFCW Expo, featuring a series of white papers and case studies exploring how NFC technology can be used to deliver innovative use cases across retail, industry, building safety and beyond.

“HID Global powers the trusted identities of the world’s people and things,” says the company. “Billions of things that need to be identified, verified and tracked are connected through HID’s technology.”

A white paper in the company’s showcase explains how its NFC tags can be combined with existing traditional RFID infrastructure to verify and authenticate goods and processes at different stages of the retail and industrial supply chains.

HID Global’s showcase also includes three case studies illustrating how a Tasmanian distillery, a Manhattan skyscraper and an American football stadium have deployed the company’s NFC technology for brand protection, safety management and NFC ticketing.

NFCW Knowledge Centre members can connect with the HID Global team quickly and easily through a mobile-friendly QuickConnect box to get further information.

You can visit HID Global’s NFCW Expo showcase here and find out more about opening your own booth in our online-first trade show here.