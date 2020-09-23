Apple lets kids use their Apple Watch to make payments with Apple Pay

FAMILY MONEY: Parents can transfer funds from their iPhone to their children’s Apple Watch

Parents with an iPhone can now transfer funds to their children’s Apple Watch so they can then use it to make payments using Apple Pay.

Parents using Apple Cash Family can also choose to receive a notification each time their children use the service. Notifications include details of both how and when the funds were used.

Apple Cash Family is one of a range of services offered by the new Family Setup feature launched by Apple for watchOS 7. Family Setup allows family members to use an Apple Watch, even if they don’t have an iPhone.

“Family Setup lets you pair watches for your children and older family members to your iPhone,” Apple says.

“Each person can get their own phone number and you can manage each watch using the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.”

“For family members who do not have an iPhone, Apple Watch offers a remarkable set of features that can help them keep in touch with loved ones, be more active, and stay safe,” Apple’s Jeff Williams says.

The Apple Cash Family addition to Apple Cash works by enabling an iPhone user to pair their smartphone with family members’ Apple Watches in a family sharing group. They can then transfer funds to them via iMessages.

“With the new Apple Cash Family, parents can securely send their kids money to spend on their watch using Apple Pay,” Apple explains. “Parents can choose to receive notifications when their kids pay, and view their child’s purchases right in [Apple] Wallet on their own iPhone.”