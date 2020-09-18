Delhi Transport Corporation trials contactless bus ticketing

PILOT: Passengers pay their fare via the Chartr mobile app by scanning a QR code on the bus

Passengers travelling on Delhi Transport Corporation buses are piloting a contactless e-ticketing service that enables them to pay their fare via a mobile app by scanning a QR code on the bus.

The Chartr mobile app allows passengers to choose the fare or destination they want before scanning the on-board QR code and selecting their chosen payment option in the app.

The pilot of the Chartr app is taking place on 29 buses operating on a route between the Anand Vihar and Mehrauli districts of the Indian capital and follows an earlier pilot on buses run under the city’s Cluster bus route 473 in August.

“This is part of phase-II trials of contactless e-ticketing through Chartr, which will be carried out in both Cluster scheme and DTC buses,” The Times of India reports.

“To popularise contactless ticketing, posters and QR code have been affixed inside these buses, explaining the mechanism to download the app and to buy mobile tickets,” the DTC told the publication.