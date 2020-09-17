MTA completes Omny rollout in Manhattan

EXPANSION: All buses and subway stations in Manhattan now accept OMNY contactless fare payment

Transit passengers in New York can now pay for their tickets with their contactless card or mobile wallet at every subway station and on all buses in Manhattan using the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s Omny contactless fare payment system.

Omny payment readers have been installed at all 151 Manhattan subway stations and on all 800-plus of the MTA’s buses as part of the authority’s ongoing citywide expansion of the system.

“The completion of Omny installation in the borough coincides with an uptick in ridership across the system and is expected to lead to increases in the number of customers moving away from the MetroCard, which will co-exist alongside Omny until 2023,” the MTA says.

Omny is now available at 348 of New York’s 472 subway stations, with the full rollout across the city due to be completed by the end of the year.

According to the MTA’s latest figures, Omny has recorded more than 19.5m taps since its public launch in May 2019, a rise of 3.5m since the last figures were released in August.