Israel to roll out national mobile ticketing platform in Q4 2020?

Public transportation users across Israel could be able to start paying for their fares via ticketing apps on their mobile phones as early as the last quarter of 2020, sources have told financial website Calcalist.

“The new payment method will allow users to pay for rides using their phones, with the system automatically applying all relevant discounts as well as a maximum daily cap, without requiring a physical bus pass,” the publication reports.

“The mobile payment option was originally scheduled to start operating in June, but its launch was delayed due to privacy concerns raised by Israel’s Privacy Protection Authority and the Israeli Minister of Transportation, Miri Regev.

“Over the past few days the authority has lifted its objection and agreed to greenlight the use of the apps, the people familiar with the matter said.”