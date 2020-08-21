Indian banks to add transit ticketing to mobile banking apps

Bank customers in India will soon be able to book, pay for and receive railway e-tickets for use on their mobile device through their mobile banking app.

The functionality will also allow them to check alternative travel options, seat and berth availability and the status of their booking.

Banks will be able to offer the service using a merchant marketplace platform developed by Nuclei, which allows API integration with third-party products and services, including utilities, gift cards, airlines, hotels and bus tickets.

The integration of real-time train ticket purchasing into Nuclei’s merchant marketplace follows a partnership deal signed with Indian railway booking platform ConfirmTkt.

“Partnering with ConfirmTkt helps us offer a complete suite of train checking, booking and cancellation features on mobile banking applications,” says Ankur Josh, Nuclei’s founder and CEO.

“Trains have always been a primary mode of travel for people in India. The addition of a trains category to our marketplace will add immense value for our partner banks’ customers.”