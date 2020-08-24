UMB Bank lets cardholders pay with points

LOYALTY: UWB customers can now redeem rewards points to automatically pay for purchases

UMB Bank customers in the US can now opt to use their rewards points balance to pay for any in-store purchases they make with their UMB Visa debit or credit card.

Customers taking advantage of the new option make a purchase in the usual way. They then receive a real-time notification via SMS or email which gives them the option of redeeming their reward points for that transaction.

They can either instantly apply their points to that transaction or can wait until after the transaction has been posted to their account.

The bank has launched the service using ampliFi’s Pay With Points. The loyalty provider says this “makes the redemption process quick and easy, allowing cardholders to redeem their reward points for virtually anything they purchase”.