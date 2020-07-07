Chinese city rolls out face verification ticketing on bus and subway services

A new face verification ticketing system has been introduced in the city of Guiyang, capital of China’s Guizhou province, enabling public transportation users to board buses and subway services without having to show their ticket or tap a card or smartphone.

“To access the service, citizens need to download and register on a mobile application,” the Xinhua news service reports.

“After ID verification and facial recognition on self-registration terminals, citizens can take subway or BRTs [bus rapid transit services] simply by having their faces scanned.”