Taipei light rail offers 50% discounts to mobile payment users

Passengers travelling on Taipei’s Danhai Light Rail service over the next three months will receive a 50% discount on the usual fare when they choose to pay with their mobile phone, operator New Taipei Metro Corporation (NTMC) has announced.

The half-price fares are available to users of Line Pay Money, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay, and are on offer between 1 June and 31 August.

The goal is to safely boost travel via public transportation to attractions located along the light rail’s route, such as the Mangrove Natural Ecological Reserve and the Tamsui Historical Museum “as the domestic epidemic situation gradually slows down,” NTMC says.