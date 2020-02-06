Apple to add support for NFC car keys?

Evidence of a new feature that will make it possible to use an iPhone or an Apple Watch as a car key has been spotted in the first beta version of iOS 13.4, which was released to developers yesterday.

“iOS 13.4 contains references to a ‘CarKey’ API, which will make it possible to use the iPhone and also the Apple Watch to unlock, lock and start a car,” 9to5 Mac reports.

“According to the system’s internal files, users will be able to use CarKey in NFC-compatible cars, as they only need to hold the device near the vehicle to use it as a key.

“It will not be necessary to authenticate with Face ID, similar to what happens with Express Transit Cards. This also means that the feature will work even with iPhone or Apple Watch out of battery.”

“The pairing process will be done through the Wallet app, and then it will be necessary to have the car manufacturer’s app to proceed with the setup,” the publication adds.

“Users should place the iPhone on top of the NFC reader in the car during the initial process, and then CarKey will be available in the Wallet app. After that, the key can easily be added to Apple Watch.

“Another interesting information is that CarKey can be shared with other people, such as family members. Drivers can invite them also through the Wallet app to have access to the key on their own Apple devices.”