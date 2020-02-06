7-Eleven pilots cashierless store at US headquarters

7-Eleven is piloting a cashierless store concept at its US headquarters that uses technology developed in-house to let employees check in to the 700sqft store, shop and then exit — without needing to visit a physical checkout.

“A proprietary mixture of algorithms and predictive technology enables the store system to separate individual customers and their purchases from others in the store,” the retailer explains.

“Shopping in the new cashierless 7-Eleven store is simple. To test the store, employees download an app, sign up, check in at the store, enter the store, shop and exit. A detailed receipt appears in the app automatically after the customer exits.”

“Introducing new store technology to 7-Eleven employees first has proven to be a very productive way to test and learn before launching to a wider audience,” says Mani Suri, 7-Eleven’s chief information officer.

“They are honest and candid with their feedback, which enables us to learn and quickly make adjustments to improve the experience.

“This in-house, custom-built technology by 7-Eleven engineers is designed for our current and future customers. We continue to innovate, and coupling fresh, innovative, healthy food options with a frictionless shopping experience could be a game-changer.”

“Ultimately, our goal is to exceed consumers’ expectations for faster, easier transactions and a seamless shopping experience.”