Calypso and OSPT Alliance to create single open standard for transit ticketing

Calypso Networks Association (CNA) and OSPT Alliance have begun work on the creation of a single, global open standard for transit ticketing that will leverage “the unique strengths” of both the Calypso and the Cipurse standards.

“The end goal of the cooperation program is to achieve convergence between their respective open standards — Calypso and Cipurse — simplifying the choice and integration options for public transport operators (PTOs) while bringing time and cost efficiencies to the entire transport ticketing value chain,” the two associations say.

“The initial work of our collaboration is to analyse in detail the unique strengths of Calypso and Cipurse and, with backward compatibility in mind, define a roadmap that respects and supports existing solutions.

“We are also focused on creating shared working groups, which will address Governance, Marketing and Communications, and Technical activity.”

“Our common aim is to simplify for all ticketing players, whether users or suppliers, the market complexity that limits the development of open solutions in favour of proprietary ones,” says CNA chairman Philippe Vappereau.

“Convergence between Calypso and Cipurse makes perfect sense. By combining voices and minds, we can take open standards’ adoption to the next level in transport ticketing.”

“In an increasingly complex and crowded market, it’s more important than ever that we combine our efforts to deliver operators a clear, coherent message, reduce market fragmentation and provide an alternative to vendor lock-in,” adds OSPT Alliance president Philippe Martineau.

“Concrete, deployable proposals will be in place this year,” Vappereau told Transit Ticketing Today.