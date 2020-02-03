Kansas City Chiefs issue NFC tickets to premium suite guests

Super Bowl LIV winners the Kansas City Chiefs have installed NFC ticketing in the premium suites at their Arrowhead Stadium, enabling fans to receive tickets directly on their Android or Apple mobile phones and then tap to enter their suites using NFC.

“Secure access control into our premium suites is one of our top priorities,” says Justin Sauser, the Chiefs’ director of ticket operations. “It’s important that we protect the exclusivity of their ticket, while providing a seamless method of entry for their guests.”

“Our Boundary suite scanners have allowed us to deliver a custom experience to each suite member and accommodate an array of different methods of entry and varying levels of NFC-based tickets and credentials.”

The premium suites at the Arrowhead Stadium are one of the first venues to go live with an NFC-enabled version of Boundary Devices’ Nitrogen Access Control solution. The stadium and arena access control specialist has integrated HID Omnikey 5127CK readers into its product to enable mobile ticketing.

“HID is laser-focused on ensuring our innovative hardware, software and services deliver more convenient and secure experiences that help people get to where they need to go and achieve what they want to do in everyday life,” says Cesare Paciello, VP of events and mobile ticketing at HID Global.

“Boundary Device’s mobile ticketing offering represents the ideal use of solutions and technologies across HID’s trusted identity portfolio that deliver on this promise, while eliminating complex lifecycle management issues and accelerating the time to market of finished products for our partners.”