Lancashire Cricket becomes first organisation to activate blockchain secure ticketing — Lancashire Cricket — “Lancashire Cricket is leading the way in ticketing technology after becoming the first organisation in the UK, in any industry, to activate blockchain secure mobile tickets for all domestic and international fixtures at Emirates Old Trafford in 2020. The club will be using TIXnGO, a new blockchain mobile tickets platform, after successful trials took place during the 2019 season.”
- Royal Australian Mint to phase out silver coins?
- Lancashire Cricket puts mobile tickets on the blockchain
- Kansas City Chiefs issue NFC tickets to premium suite guests
- Worldline to acquire Ingenico for €7.8bn
- Mercer University reports on iPhone NFC ID adoption