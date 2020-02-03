Worldline to acquire Ingenico — Worldline — “This transaction would combine two premier companies to create the world’s number four player in payment services with circa 20,000 employees in approximately 50 countries… Upon closing, the new combined group would offer best-in-class payment services to nearly 1m merchants and 1,200 financial institutions.”
- Worldline to acquire Ingenico for €7.8bn
- Visa CEO shares contactless, tokenization, transit and secure remote commerce adoption data
- IBM patents self-aware cryptocurrency token
- Cambodia to launch blockchain-based national QR payments platform
- Mastercard rolls out Cash Pick-Up service that lets anyone send cash to ATMs