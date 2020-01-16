ITSO reports on the role of transit ticketing in mobility-as-a-service solutions

Integrating smart transit tickets into mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) solutions holds the promise of allowing consumers to easily plan and pay for journeys that make use of a full range of public transportation, bike, taxi, rideshare and other mobility options, UK ticketing standards body ITSO explains in a white paper now available to download from the NFCW Knowledge Centre.

The paper examines the elements that contribute to the successful delivery of MaaS and the actions that need to be taken to achieve a fully interoperable transport system.

With a focus on smart ticketing as the missing link in MaaS, the paper highlights ticket fulfilment through mobile applications as the best way to simplify ticketing and provide the foundations from which MaaS schemes can develop.

“An integrated public transport system is crucial for the delivery of a fully functioning MaaS scheme and it is impossible to achieve this without smart ticketing,” ITSO says.

