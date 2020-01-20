Amazon to test palm payments at the point-of-sale

Cash, plastic or hand? Amazon envisions paying with a wave — The Wall Street Journal — “The tech giant is creating checkout terminals that could be placed in bricks-and-mortar stores and allow shoppers to link their card information to their hands, according to people familiar with the matter. They could then pay for purchases with their palms, without having to pull out a card or phone.”
- Malaysian government offers cash incentives to mobile payments users
- Indonesia begins EMV QR mobile payments rollout
- Visa to acquire Plaid in $5.3bn move into open banking and integrated payments
- Visa to let merchants accept contactless payments on Android NFC phones