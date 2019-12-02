Apple Pay Express Mode rolls out across London

Streamlined for London — Apple — “Paying for journeys on Transport for London is easier with Express Mode for Apple Pay. You don’t need to authenticate your payment with Face ID or Touch ID. Simply tap your iPhone or Apple Watch on the yellow card reader and go.”
