Juniper forecasts mPOS transaction market

mPOS transaction values to exceed $1.9tn by 2024 — Juniper Research — “Juniper Research forecasts that mPOS (Mobile Points of Sale) transaction values will exceed US$1.9tn by 2024, up from $850bn in 2019. This growth will be driven by service adoption from new business users, including pop-up stores and street vendors, for whom the acceptance of card payments was previously inaccessible.”