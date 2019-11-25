Manchester to offer early bird tram fare discounts to contactless payments users

New Metrolink fares unveiled — Transport for Greater Manchester — “The new early bird offer will utilise Metrolink’s new contactless payment system, which has been used to make more than 1 million journeys following its introduction on 15 July… A survey from last year’s Early Bird pilot showed 53% of customers who had used an early bird ticket had shifted either their journey time (28%), their mode (9%) or both. 48% of customers who changed mode shifted from car and 24% from bus.”