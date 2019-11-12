Suncorp Stadium reports on NFC event ticketing adoption rates

Fifteen thousand fans have now made use of the NFC-based mobile ticketing system which went live at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia, in May 2019, venue management company ASM Global has revealed.

Suncorp Stadium was the first sports and entertainment stadium in Australia to offer contactless tickets on iPhone and Apple Watch, via a partnership with Ticketek.

At the 11 games held since the introduction of the NFC ticketing system, 15,000 fans have entered the venue using the new technology and 60% of mobile ticket holders loaded their tickets to their Apple Wallet, allowing them to use the tap-and-go mobile ticketing service, ASM says.

“The benefits also extend beyond the turnstile, with fans also able to use Apple Pay to purchase food, drinks and merchandise throughout the stadium,” said Harvey Lister, chairman and CEO of ASM Global (Asia Pacific).