Facebook Pay launches on Facebook and Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp to follow

Facebook has unveiled a unified payments service designed to provide “a convenient, secure and consistent payment experience across Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp”.

“People already use payments across our apps to shop, donate to causes and send money to each other,” the company says.

“Facebook Pay will make these transactions easier while continuing to ensure your payment information is secure and protected.”

Facebook Pay will let users of Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp:

Add their preferred payment method once and then use Facebook Pay “where available” to make payments and purchases without having to re-enter their payment information each time

Configure Facebook Pay on an app-by-app basis or set it up so it can be used across all four services

View their payment history, manage payment methods and update their settings in one place.

The service is rolling out on Facebook and Messenger from this week in the US “for fundraisers, in-game purchases, event tickets, person-to-person payments on Messenger, and purchases from select Pages and businesses on Facebook Marketplace,” Facebook says.

“And over time, we plan to bring Facebook Pay to more people and places, including for use across Instagram and WhatsApp.”

“Facebook Pay supports most major credit and debit cards as well as PayPal,” the company adds.

“Payments are processed in partnership with companies like PayPal, Stripe and others around the world. Facebook Pay is built on existing financial infrastructure and partnerships, and is separate from the Calibra wallet which will run on the Libra network.”

“We designed Facebook Pay to securely store and encrypt your card and bank account numbers, perform anti-fraud monitoring on our systems to detect unauthorised activity and provide notifications for account activity,” Facebook also explains.

“You can also add a PIN or use your device biometrics, such as touch or face ID recognition, for an extra layer of security when sending money or making a payment. Facebook does not receive or store your device’s biometric information.”