JFK International Airport gets contactless grab-and-go convenience store

GRAB AND GO: Shoppers at the convenience store no longer need to scan purchases or use a checkout

Passengers using Terminal 4 at New York’s JFK International Airport in New York can now purchase food and beverages from a contactless grab-and-go convenience store without needing to scan their purchases or use a checkout.

The Camden Food Express store is located at Gate B 42 and uses a combination of cameras, on-shelf sensors and AI technology to enable customers to enter the store by tapping their credit card at the turnstile, select the items they wish to purchase and have their purchases charged to the credit card they checked in with as they leave.

Travel food retailer SSP America has opened the contactless store in partnership with Terminal 4 operator JFKIAT using checkout-free technology developed by Zippin.

“Zippin fuses information from multiple sensors, including cameras and shelf sensors, resulting in higher accuracy,” the tech provider says.

“We deploy our AI algorithms on small edge devices in stores, requiring lower internet bandwidth.”

In addition, the platform “does not impose any limits on the maximum number of customers that can shop simultaneously in the store”.

A short video shows how Zippin’s technology works.

Travel retail outlet Hudson launched an automated contactless store in Terminal 4 at JFK International Airport in November.

