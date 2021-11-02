Hudson launches automated contactless retail outlet at JFK International Airport

AUTOMATED: JFK T4 customers can select goods from a range of global brands and pay contactlessly

Passengers travelling from Terminal 4 at New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport in the US can now purchase a selection of goods from a range of global brands at a fully automated contactless retail outlet.

Travel retailer Hudson has opened its first automated speciality retail outlet at the airport, enabling customers to select and make contactless payments for items such as personal care products, audio equipment and accessories from brands including Brookstone, Apple, Beats, Bose and Burt’s Bees.

The outlet is open 24/7 and also includes “the first-ever automated teddy machine from Build-A-Bear workshop, giving customers a unique opportunity to bring home a customised gift or memento”.

“We are very pleased that JFK T4 is the home of Hudson’s first automated retail concept of New York,” Terminal 4 operator JFKIAT says.

“JFKIAT has continued to innovate T4’s offerings in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, and enabling a more contactless customer experience is critical to our mission to restore confidence in air travel.

“This partnership with Hudson is our latest move to enable a safe, seamless and fully digital process, creating a safer and more seamless journey for customers and employees.”

