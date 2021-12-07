Google Pay goes live in Israel

MOBILE PAYMENTS: Google Pay now supports Mastercard and Visa cards issued by firms including Cal

Google Pay has launched in Israel with support for cards issued by the country’s major banks and payments card issuers.

At launch the service supports Mastercard and Visa cards issued by Bank Leumi, Bank Yahav, Cal, Israel Discount Bank, Max, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank, Pepper and First International Bank of Israel, Mastercard cards issued by Bank Hapoalim and Bank Massad, Visa cards issued by Union Bank, Amex cards issued by Premium Express and Mastercard, Visa and Amex cards issued by Isracard.

Reports that Google Pay was preparing to launch in Israel by the end of 2021 first appeared in September.

• NFCW maintains a list of major OEM Pay systems and the territories where they are live and available for public use.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and access free resources