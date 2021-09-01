Shanghai to let residents use digital health code to pay public transport fares

Residents of the Chinese city of Shanghai will soon be able to scan their Suishenma digital ID and health QR code to pay for their fares on buses, ferries and metro services, the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government has announced.

The move “will save people the trouble of using different apps on their phones to ride buses, ferry boats and metro trains,” it says.

The Suishenma QR code was launched in February 2020 to enable Shanghai residents to verify their identity and their health status during the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as gain access to public venues and a range of social and municipal services.

The addition of support for public transport fare payments will follow the integration of the Suishenma QR code with the QR code-based systems currently used for fare payments on buses run by Jiushi Group and metro trains operated by Shentong Group and the refitting of transport network ticketing machines and turnstiles.

“People will be able to use their health codes ‘Suishenma’ when riding some of the buses and ferry boats by the end of September or early October, and the metro operator said it will strive to enable the use of the codes on the Maglev line and metro lines 1, 3, 4, 5, 10, 15, 16, 17 and 18 by the end of the year,” the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government says.

