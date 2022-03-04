Santa Maria gets mobility app for contactless fare payments and trip planning

Santa Maria Regional Transit (SMRT) in the US has launched a mobility app that enables passengers on the Californian city’s public transport network to make contactless payments for all available fare options and validate their ticket or pass by scanning a QR code at an on-board validator.

The SMRTpay app also “brings other improvements like trip-planning and free or reduced fares for some riders […] opening the door to contactless payments while also making rides free for students,” Techwire reports.

