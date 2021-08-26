Woolworths augments in-store shopping experience with NFC tags

TRYING IT ON: Customers can tap NFC tags to access an online service that uses their selfie camera and software filters to show how various cosmetics look

Customers in Woolworths stores in Cape Town and Johannesburg can now browse, virtually test and order beauty products for home delivery by tapping in-store NFC tags with their mobile phone.

The South African retail giant is piloting NFC tagging in four stores in the two cities, offering customers online access to products that are not physically stocked in-store as well as to a Virtual Try-On feature that allows users to “quickly test products digitally” on a photograph or live camera feed of themselves.

“Customers will now also be able to rate and review Woolworths products on woolworths.co.za” and get “AI-driven product personalisation and product recommendations”, the company says.

“The introduction of NFC tagging, ratings and reviews and AI driven product recommendations will help us to build better connections with our customers and enable them to enjoy an enhanced and personalised shopping experience, whether in store or online. We want to make shopping with us easy, inspiring, and fast through our omni-channel initiatives,” Woolworths head of online and mobile Liz Hillock adds.

Woolworths is trialling the NFC tags in its beauty stores in V&A Waterfront and Table Bay Mall in Cape Town and its WCellar stores in Nicolway and Sandton in Johannesburg.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and access free resources