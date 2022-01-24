Smart lets teachers log in to interactive displays via NFC

CONTENT ACCESS: Teachers can log in to presentations on the interactive displays using an NFC card

Smart Technologies has added NFC functionality to its latest range of interactive displays for use in schools, universities and other learning environments, enabling teachers to log into their presentations, files and other personalised teaching content with the tap of an NFC card and without needing to use a password.

The company has added NFC login as part of a suite of new and updated features that will also enable users to upgrade displays “over-the-air […] without the need to purchase anything new or provide labour-intense manual updates”.

“Smart Board 6000S displays will allow teachers to log in with the tap of an NFC card for simple, fast and secure access to their personalised setup. No more typing out long passwords at the front of the class,” Smart Technologies says.

“With their favourite tools and personalised settings easily accessible, including files and lessons, cloud storage, apps, bookmarked favourites and custom widgets, teachers can quickly start teaching from the moment they tap their card.”

