eBay UK adds NFC-enabled authenticity guarantee for pre-owned luxury watches

GUARANTEE: eBay issues a certification card with an embedded NFC chip to authenticate each watch

UK consumers who purchase pre-owned luxury watches from online auction site eBay can now authenticate their purchase via an NFC chip embedded in a certification card issued with the watch.

The NFC-enabled card allows a purchaser to link to information about the watch and a guarantee of authenticity showing that it has been inspected and checked by a third-party verification service prior to delivery.

“Authenticity Guarantee is designed to help buyers shop with confidence,” eBay says.

“After an eBay authentication partner receives the watch and any collateral materials, including but not limited to box and papers, the partner will confirm the item is consistent with the listing title, description, and images,” it adds.

“Professional authenticators verify dozens of inspection points, including the movement, crown, bezel, dial, case, clasp/buckle, hands, end links and serial number.

“Once verified as authentic, each timepiece receives a unique authentication card with detailed information about the watch.”

The auction site originally launched its Authenticity Guarantee programme in the US for watches priced US$2,000 dollars and above and has now rolled it out for UK purchasers of watches costing £2,000 (US$2,717) and above.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and access free resources