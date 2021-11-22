British Standards Institute unveils NFC digital ID system for construction products

BSI IDENTIFY: Users access product information by scanning an NFC/RFID tag or QR code with their phone

The British Standards Institute (BSI) has launched a digital object identification (DOI) system that enables users to access information about individual building products and verify their origin and identity at every stage of the supply chain and construction process by scanning an NFC/RFID tag or QR code.

The BSI Identify system issues manufacturers with a universal persistent identification number (UPIN) for every product specified for a construction project that links it to a unique digital product identity held on a BSI registry. The UPIN can then be incorporated into the NFC/RFID tag or QR code attached to the product.

“The new DOI system allows product information to be identified and accessed with certainty and preserves a persistent record,” the BSI says.

“It supports decisions at any point in a product’s life cycle; from manufacture, specification, procurement, installing, use, to decommission and reuse.

“Manufacturers can be reassured that customers always have access to the most up-to-date information, as the UPIN directs users to a free, enduring and searchable registry where users can access all relevant product information, controlled by the manufacturer.”

A short video shows how insulation solutions provider Siderise is using the new system in building projects

