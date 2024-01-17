Wear OS adds boarding pass support

ON HAND: ‘My United boarding pass just showed up on my Pixel Watch 2,’ said Reddit user Fuel13

Google Wallet can now display airline boarding passes as QR codes on Wear OS smartwatches.

The new feature, noticed by a Reddit user who took the picture that accompanies this article, means that travelers won’t need to take their phones out to pass through the boarding process electronically, and can instead flash their wrist at a QR code reader.

The feature has been introduced without fanfare, leading to some confusion over when exactly it first appeared, though readers at 9to5Google say it was within the last few weeks.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and solutions