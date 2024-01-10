ExxonMobil to roll out contactless in-vehicle payments at the pump for fleet owners

PAYMENTS: The system allows drivers to tap the pump with an NFC phone to start the billing process without needing a data connection

More than 12,000 Exxon and Mobil gas stations across the US are to begin accepting contactless in-vehicle fuel payments via Car IQ, a fleet payment platform that “eliminates the hassle of fleet credit cards, and instead authorizes merchants to accept payments directly from vehicles.”

Car IQ Pay provides “an easier way to pay for fuel, by connecting the vehicle directly to the pump, eliminating the need for drivers to use a credit card, PIN number, or vehicle odometer reading,” the company explains.

“With secure transactions, service providers are able to automatically initiate and complete payments for vehicle-related expenses including fueling, tolls, and more.”

The platform also streamlines reporting “and eradicates the need for time-consuming back-office reconciliation because it eliminates multiple expense reports from drivers.”

For gas stations, Car IQ “also provides opportunities for merchants to embrace new, technology forward marketing opportunities,” the company adds.

“This game-changing technology mitigates risk with each transaction, reducing fraud, chargebacks and disputes and provides huge marketing opportunities,’ Scott M Waite, commercial programs manager of ExxonMobil Fuels, says.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and solutions