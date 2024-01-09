Baylor becomes first ‘Big 12’ US university to roll out NFC student IDs

TAP AND GO: A student conducts a contactless transaction in Baylor’s Penland Dining Hall

Baylor University in Waco, Texas has become the first of the ‘Big 12’ group of US universities to introduce NFC mobile credentials, enabling students living in on-campus residential halls to unlock their rooms, enter dining halls, make retail dining purchases, check out library materials, and access other campus services with the tap of an Android or iOS smartphone or smartwatch.

The new Baylor Digital ID “allows students, faculty and staff to navigate campus securely and with ease using their smartphone or watch to make purchases, access their meal plan, attend events, check in to class and more,” the university says.

“This strategic move further cements Baylor’s commitment to providing a safe, modern and efficient campus for its students. The implementation of mobile credentials not only enhances the overall student experience but also improves operational efficiencies and drives revenue for administrators.”

“In addition to secure physical access, the NFC wallet-based mobile credentials support a range of functionalities, providing students with a versatile tool for campus services. As Baylor embraces this new era of campus technology, it solidifies its reputation as a university that prioritizes innovation and the evolving needs of its community.”

The rollout follows a pilot which saw students invited to test the new system. Of the 163 students contacted to participate in the program, 110 initialized their Baylor Digital ID and made use of it. 25% of those who participated used an Apple Watch to ‘tap and go’. Just three participants required support during the pilot.

“We are excited to bring the access and services of the Baylor ID Card to mobile devices through the Baylor Digital ID,” says Keegan Rogers, Baylor’s director of infrastructure services. “We are starting the launch with our on-campus residents and will expand to additional students, faculty, and staff as equipment is upgraded in buildings across the Baylor campus.”

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and solutions