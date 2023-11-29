Luxembourg to trial digital identity wallet as part of EU pilot

EGOVERNMENT: Luxembourg’s EUDIW pilot includes support for qualified electronic signatures EGOVERNMENT: Luxembourg’s EUDIW pilot includes support for qualified electronic signatures EGOVERNMENT: Luxembourg’s EUDIW pilot includes support for qualified electronic signatures

Luxembourg’s Ministry for Digitalisation and Government IT Centre (CTIE) are to test a digital identity system that allows multiple official documents to be stored and exchanged across four use cases as part of the European Union’s large-scale European Digital Identity Wallet (EUDIW) pilot programme.

During the Luxembourg-based pilot the two government bodies will test the effectiveness and Europe-wide compatibility of a national digital ID wallet for storing and using mobile driving licences, accessing eGovernment services, opening a bank account and remote document signing.

The tests are being conducted within the framework of the Potential Consortium’s trials of digital ID prototypes across six use cases with the support of more than 140 public and private sector organisations from 19 EU member states and Ukraine.

“Over the 26 months of the EUDIW pilot project, the consortium participants will test the effectiveness of their own national and/or European solution dedicated to digital ID and their compatibility on a European scale through six use cases,” the Luxembourg government explains.

“The Ministry for Digitalisation and the CTIE are participating in the following four use cases:

eGov services: for a digital wallet that enables citizens to prove their identity quickly and securely when accessing government digital services.

Bank account opening: for a digital identity that can be used in the private sector to open a bank account online anywhere in Europe.

Mobile driving licence: for a digital driving licence recognised by police forces or car rental agencies throughout Europe.

Qualified eSignature: for a qualified electronic signature with legal value, enabling citizens to sign documents remotely and recognised by all member states.”

“The Ministry for Digitalisation and the CTIE intend to provide Luxembourg with the services and technologies needed to move towards the adoption of a digital wallet. This development must be carried out together and in line with the progress made in the other member states of the European Union,” the government adds.

“Providing a secure and reliable digital wallet solution that is easy to use and offers documents that are recognised throughout Europe is a major objective of the Ministry for Digitalisation.”

The Potential Consortium announced its participation in the EU’s European Digital Identity Wallet pilot programme in January.

The EU agreed a provisional legislative framework that will enable the issuance and usage of the European Digital Identity Wallet earlier this month.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and solutions