Clipper to add support for open loop contactless fare payments across San Francisco Bay Area

NEXT GENERATION: BART plans to add open loop contactless payment to its Clipper fare payment system in 2024

The Clipper fare payment system in the San Francisco Bay Area of the USA is to enable passengers to make contactless fare payments with their physical or digital debit or credit card, Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) has announced.

“The ability to pay for BART simply by tapping a credit or debit card is in the works,” the agency said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“The next generation of Clipper will be rolled out in 2024 and includes ‘open payment’ and transfer discounts. This also includes Google and Apple Pay without needing a digital Clipper card.”

Clipper began piloting a contactless transit pass that provides unlimited free public transport across the San Francisco Bay Area in August 2022.

A digital Clipper card was rolled out for Apple users in April 2021 and for Android users in May 2021.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and solutions