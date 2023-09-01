Tokyo to test open loop contactless fare payments on rail and subway services

CONTACTLESS PILOT: Tokyo Metro is set to trial contactless payments during 2024

Tokyo Metro and Tokyu Corporation are to test enabling passengers on subway and rail services in and around the Japanese capital to make contactless fare payments with their debit or credit cards rather than a proprietary transit card, according to local media reports.

The companies are planning to pilot the service with the aim of making fare payments more convenient for foreign visitors who currently have to purchase a transit card or a paper ticket for each journey.

“Tokyo Metro will begin a trial for the service on some lines in fiscal 2024,” according to a Nikkei Asia report.

“Tokyu Corp, which operates commuter rail lines in the Tokyo area, plans to introduce the technology at some stations on its Den-en-toshi Line this summer, and expand the use to all stations in spring 2024.”

