Yahoo Japan to trial face biometrics for in-store payments

BIOMETRICS: Users link their Yahoo Japan ID to their PayPay account to register for the service

Customers using Yahoo Japan’s convenience store in the Yoyogi Uehara district of Tokyo can now opt to pay for their purchases at a self-service checkout with their face using biometric payment.

To use the service, customers first register an image of their face on the Yahoo Japan digital ID linked to their PayPay payments account. They can then select the items they wish to purchase at the Yahoo Mart Yoyogi Uehara store, scan the barcode on each item at the self-service checkout and authorise payment from their PayPay account by showing their face to a camera.

“For users, there is an advantage that they can shop quickly and empty-handed without taking out their smartphones or wallets,” Yahoo Japan says.

“The major feature of the face recognition payment that will be tested this time is that the face image is registered in Yahoo Japan ID and the payment is completed with PayPay.

“Yahoo Japan will use the results of the demonstration experiment to develop new services and in the future not only on Yahoo.”

