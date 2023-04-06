NFCW welcomes 33 new members in March 2023

REACH: NFCW’s Knowledge Centre welcomed 33 qualified members from 17 countries in March 2023, bringing total membership to more than 13,000 contactless industry professionals worldwide

Welcome to the 33 new members who joined the NFCW Knowledge Centre in March, representing private, government and academic organisations in 17 countries and at all stages of their contactless journeys.

The NFCW Knowledge Centre now has more than 13,000 members and delivered substantial visibility leading to 174 member engagements for our sponsors during March 2023.

New members this month are affiliated with organisations including Apple, Aite-Novarica Group, Asrive Technology Shanghai, Cilab, Cisc Semiconductor, Cubic Transportation Systems, Etika, Famoco, Littlepay, Madic Italia, Metizsoft Solutions, Michael E Duffy & Associates, MX51, OCMTEC, Pebl, Perto, Pragmatic Semiconductor, Praxis Consultants, Quipu, Rebel, Resideo, Salvation Army, Square, STMicroelectronics, Tietoevry Card Services, Ting, Valor Propiedades, and Wizzit. Welcome all!

More than six in ten new members are management level and above and 24.2% are in the c-suite. 36.4% work in organizations with more than 100 staff, with a further 18.2% having between 51 and 100 staff.

The NFCW Knowledge Centre provides its members with in-depth information on the emerging technologies and next generation solutions that can help them meet the needs of today’s contactless world.

