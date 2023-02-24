NFC Forum explains how NFC tags and devices can be used to facilitate mobility-as-a-service solutions

IMPLEMENTATION: The white paper focuses on six specific use cases for deploying NFC tags in support of MaaS functionalities

A new white paper from the NFC Forum that explains how NFC technology can be used to facilitate the implementation of mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) solutions by enabling appropriate levels of authentication across a range of use cases is now available to download from the NFCW Knowledge Centre.

‘Getting there: NFC authentication token in MaaS applications’ describes how transport operators and related businesses can use NFC tags in combination with NFC-enabled devices to provide appropriate levels of security and authentication in a range of different transactions whilst still enabling a seamless customer experience across different modes of transport.

The paper focuses on six specific use cases for deploying NFC tags in support of MaaS functionalities: authenticating payments for in-journey retail purchases; online ticketing and ticket inspection on buses; offline ticket inspection on buses; zone ticketing and inspection on trains; online pay-as-you-go train ticketing and inspection; and offline pay-as-you-go train ticket inspection.

“Implementing MaaS is a complex undertaking. For one thing, MaaS covers a wide range of use cases requiring user authentication,” the white paper explains.

“Near field communication (NFC) technology has emerged as a well suited means to satisfy these many authentication needs. NFC is fast, simple, and reliable — and it can operate across multiple form factors, from tokens to cards to devices such as smartphones.”

In addition, NFC “keeps costs under control by leveraging your existing NFC capabilities and systems. Because NFC is easy to set up, learn and implement, deployment is swift and efficient,” the paper adds.

“And since NFC supports varying security requirements for multiple use cases, it enables you to add an extra measure of security where it’s needed — without adding time, effort or complexity to the user experience.”

