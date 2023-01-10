Venice to get open loop contactless fare payments across its public transport network

OPEN LOOP: Users will be able to pay with contactless cards or a digital wallet on their phone or smartwatch

Passengers travelling on buses, trams, water buses and ferries in the Italian city of Venice will soon be able to make contactless fare payments with their credit or debit card or from a digital wallet on their NFC smartphone or smartwatch.

Public transportation provider Azienda Veneziana della Mobilità (AVM) is to roll out open loop contactless fare payments on 149 boats, 540 buses and 20 trams across the Venice metropolitan area with fares being “calculated and optimised to the best fare for customers”.

“The AVM mobility and public transport network is essential to our area, so we want to be sure that our system is accessible and convenient for residents and tourists,” AVM general manager Giovanni Seno explains.

“AVM has taken a unique approach by facilitating a collaboration of leading providers in order to improve the transportation system in Venice. Bringing these leading companies together from the beginning allows us to meet the needs of our customers efficiently and in a timely manner.”

“This technology enhancement will allow riders to pay with contactless credit and debit cards, offering easier access to AVM’s local public transport service in the metropolitan area of Venice and the integrated mobility services in the urban area. Implementation will begin in 2023,” US-based technology provider Conduent says.

