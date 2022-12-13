Tampa to pilot Mobility-as-a-Service app for multimodal journey planning and contactless mobile ticketing

MOBILITY PILOT: The MaaS app enables users to plan multimodal trips on public and private transport

The city of Tampa in Florida in the USA is to pilot a Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) app that will enable participants to plan multimodal journeys using both public and private transportation and purchase and store digital transit tickets and passes on their mobile device.

They will be able to plan journeys on buses and streetcars, on foot, bicycle and scooter as well in their own or a shared vehicle and receive real-time information about transit service arrival times, park and ride locations and car parks.

Tampa’s Mobility Department is recruiting 200 local residents to take part in the six-month pilot that will trial the MaaS app for both Apple and Android devices. The app integrates the Moovit planning and ticketing app with the Hillsborough Transit Authority (HART) mobile ticketing service that enables users to purchase tickets and passes for bus and streetcar services in Tampa and the Hillsborough County area.

“The MaaS pilot starts with the local launch of Moovit with multimodal trip planning and HART mobile ticketing integration,” Moovit says.

“The program seeks 200 people to answer three-question surveys in 30-day intervals over a six-month period. The surveys and a feedback portal grant participants the opportunity to influence the seamless functionality of micro mobility and other mobility mode choices within the app.”

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and solutions