US arena extends support for biometric palm payments across food and drink concessions

PALM PAYMENT: Customers enrolled with Amazon One can use their palm to pay at thee arena concessions

Fans attending sports matches, concerts and other events at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena in the US state of Washington can now opt to pay for their purchases with their palm at three additional food and drink outlets across the venue.

The Modelo Cantina, Metropolitan Grill and 1st Ave Nachos concessions have rolled out Amazon’s Amazon One biometric palm-recognition technology as a standalone point-of-sale payment option, enabling customers enrolled with Amazon One to authorise payments by scanning their palm at one of 18 payment acceptance devices.

Four checkout-free contactless stores in the arena already support Amazon One payments in combination with Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology that allows customers to select what they want from the shelves and leave without stopping to pay at a till.

Customers who have not enrolled with Amazon One and linked their biometric data to their chosen payment method can “enrol in less than a minute at any of the Amazon One enrolment kiosks located outside the three concession areas or at any of the Just Walk Out technology-enabled stores within the arena”, the venue explains.

“Expanding the use of Amazon One as a payment option at Climate Pledge Arena will help reduce lines for guests waiting to pay, as well as remove the need for them to carry a wallet, handbag or credit card whenever they want to step away from the action to purchase food and refreshments,” Amazon’s Dilip Kumar says.

Amazon began rolling out its Amazon One biometric device in Amazon Go stores in Seattle in September 2020 and has now implemented it at more than 50 of its own stores across the USA.

