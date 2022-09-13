Apple integrates transit cards with Maps in iOS 16

Apple iPhone users can now check public transport fares and add transit cards to Wallet as well as check and replenish an existing card balance directly from Maps.

Apple has integrated transport fares and transit cards into Maps in iOS 16, released this week, enabling users to find available fare options for public transport services to their chosen destination, ensure they have adequate funds on the relevant transit card or, if necessary, add and upload funds to the relevant card without needing to switch from Maps to Wallet.

At launch, users can add and replenish selected transit cards from Maps for public transport networks in Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Los Angeles, New York, Washington DC, Portland, Chicago and the San Francisco Bay Area in the US, London in the UK, Vancouver in Canada, Sydney in Australia, Turku in Finland, Skane in Sweden and 26 cities across China including Beijing, Shanghai, Xi’an and Suzhou, according to Apple’s list of cities and countries where iOS 16 features are available.

Users can currently check transit fares in Maps for journeys on public transport networks in London, New York, San Diego and the San Francisco Bay Area.

