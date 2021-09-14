US entertainment venue lets ticket holders gain entry to events with their palm

BIOMETRIC: Ticket holders can link their palm with Amazon One and then scan to gain access to an event

Ticket holders attending concerts and other events at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver in the US state of Colorado can now gain entry to the entertainment venue by scanning their palm rather than their mobile ticket or ID.

Identity-based ticketing provider AXS has incorporated Amazon’s Amazon One biometric palm-recognition technology into standalone contactless ticketing pedestals at the open-air amphitheatre, enabling ticket holders to register for the service in “less than a minute” and then gain entry to an event “in less than a second or so”.

“Upon entering an event at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, fans can either scan their digital ticket or choose to link their palm with Amazon One to AXS’s mobile ID technology by enrolling at the pedestal,” AXS explains.

“Fans can enrol at a dedicated station just before they enter the amphitheatre, and at a second enrolment station inside the amphitheatre for future AXS events.

“Enrolment takes less than a minute, and fans will have the option to enrol with just one palm or both.

“When a fan is ready to enter the amphitheatre using their palm, there is a dedicated entry line where Amazon One is enabled.”

The palm recognition system is currently available at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre only, but AXS says it is planning to introduce it at other locations “in the future”.

Amazon announced that it was exploring other potential use cases for Amazon One including stadium entry systems when it launched the biometric device in its own stores in September 2020.

The retail giant has now rolled out the device at more than 50 of its own retail outlets across 15 states as well as in the capital, Washington DC.

