Market Pay picks Dejamobile to let merchants accept contactless payments on NFC devices

SOFTWARE POS: PayWish enables merchants to accept contactless payments on their NFC device

PARTNER NEWS: Market Pay is enabling merchants to use a standard Android NFC smartphone or tablet to accept contactless payments at the point of sale without needing any additional hardware.

The French in-store and online payments specialist’s software point of sale (sPOS) PayWish solution uses Dejamobile’s ReadyToTap Payments for Merchants technology to let users turn their Android device into a terminal that can accept both PIN-authenticated and PIN-free payments above and below contactless transaction limits.

“The merchant will simply have to create an account with Market Pay and will be invited to download the dedicated application on his Android NFC-compatible smartphone. The smartphone thus becomes a real payment terminal,” Dejamobile explains.

“Customers can then pay contactless with their card, digital wallet or wearables. The checkout experience is similar to what is currently experienced in shops.”

“Using Dejamobile’s ReadyToTap Payment for Merchants solution, Market Pay was able to rely on a solution already certified by Mastercard Tap on Phone and Visa Tap to Phone, with the so-called ‘PIN on Glass’ function, ie the entry of the PIN code on the smartphone or tablet, which makes it possible to accept any amount,” Dejamobile adds.

“PayWish is dedicated to merchants of all sizes, from retailers to craftsmen and entrepreneurs on the move every day. Indeed, the simplicity of the service meets the needs of these merchants who are looking for affordable and easy to deploy solutions.

“The PayWish application is available as a turnkey solution and can be easily integrated into the merchant’s existing cash register system.”

Crédit Agricole du Languedoc began trialling its sPOS solution using Dejamobile’s technology in March.