UK merchants get extra six months to implement strong customer authentication

The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has extended the deadline for the implementation of strong customer authentication (SCA) for online purchases by a further six months.

Previously merchants had until 14 September 2021 to ensure that all ecommerce transactions in the UK were compliant with the SCA customer identity verification regulation, but this deadline has now been put back until 14 March 2022.

“This further six-month extension is to ensure minimal disruption to merchants and consumers, and recognises ongoing challenges facing the industry to be ready by the previous 14 September 2021 deadline,” the FCA says.

“The new 14 March 2022 deadline is the latest we expect full SCA compliance for e-commerce transactions.

“We previously agreed to give firms extra time to implement SCA for card-based e-commerce transactions in response to concerns about industry readiness, and to limit the impact on consumers and merchants.”

The FCA extended the SCA deadline from March 2021 to September 2021 in May last year.

