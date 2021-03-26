Central Maryland RTA adds mobile ticketing, fare capping and free transfers

MOBILE FARES: Passengers can access the new ticketing service via the Transit MaaS app

Passengers using buses operated by the Regional Transportation Agency of Central Maryland can now use their credit card to purchase and store digital bus tickets on their Android or iOS smartphone.

The mobile tickets are valid for 90 minutes and allow free network-wide transfers during that time while a fare-capping feature means that users are automatically upgraded to the agency’s monthly unlimited travel pass when their single fare payments within a given period total the same as the price of a pass.

Users can access the ticketing service via the Transit Mobility-as-a-Service app alongside already existing route planning and tracking features for Central Maryland services.

“To purchase mobile tickets, riders open the app and tap the ‘Buy ticket’ button at the bottom of Transit’s home screen,” the RTA explains.

“Users can create a Transit account and enter their credit card information to purchase a ticket.

“When boarding, riders display the activated pass to their driver for visual validation.”

